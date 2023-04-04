Market Analysts see Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] gained 5.29% or 0.47 points to close at $9.36 with a heavy trading volume of 11714896 shares. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “We concluded the challenging year of 2022 with pleasing fourth quarter results. During the year, we have reaffirmed our original aspiration for sustainable high-quality growth, continued to build our business led by technology, and resolutely implemented cost reduction and efficiency initiatives. Our initiatives include the proactive scaling-down of delivery services, optimization of underlying resources, adjustment of customer mix and improvement of enterprise cloud project quality. Our strategy of building a healthy and sustainable business and improving profitability has been well executed and bear fruit in the fourth quarter. With these efforts, we have been improving our profitability steadily. Our gross margin reached 7.6% in Q4 2022, a significant increase from 1.0% in Q4 2021, and 6.2% in Q3 2022.”.

It opened the trading session at $9.50, the shares rose to $10.13 and dropped to $9.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KC points out that the company has recorded 370.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -428.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, KC reached to a volume of 11714896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $6.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for KC in the course of the last twelve months was 76.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for KC stock

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.57. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 108.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 370.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.19 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 7.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.52 and a Gross Margin at +5.25. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 3,291,306 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,515,686 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 36,631,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,438,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 597,480 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 571,885 shares during the same period.