Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] is 7.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] closed the trading session at $2.37 on 04/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.36, while the highest price level was $2.39.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.73 percent and weekly performance of 4.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.76M shares, LYG reached to a volume of 6634792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $3.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.53.

LYG stock trade performance evaluation

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, LYG shares dropped by -4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $866 million, or 2.70% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 35,079,795, which is approximately 10.907% of the company’s market cap and around 81.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 31,160,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.29 million in LYG stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $63.86 million in LYG stock with ownership of nearly 91.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG] by around 46,128,039 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 36,115,532 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 291,098,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,342,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,699,225 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 619,899 shares during the same period.