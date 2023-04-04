Life Storage Inc. [LSI] Is Currently 3.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Life Storage Inc. [NYSE: LSI] jumped around 4.64 points on Monday, while shares priced at $135.73 at the close of the session, up 3.54%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the Company’s quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage, Inc. is $4.80 per share that, based on today’s opening share price, equates to an annual yield of approximately 3.6%. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2023 to Shareholders of record on April 14, 2023.

Life Storage Inc. stock is now 37.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LSI Stock saw the intraday high of $136.86 and lowest of $132.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 151.76, which means current price is +44.36% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, LSI reached a trading volume of 11570686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Life Storage Inc. [LSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSI shares is $129.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Life Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $123 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Life Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on LSI stock. On August 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LSI shares from 139 to 138.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Life Storage Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSI in the course of the last twelve months was 83.28.

How has LSI stock performed recently?

Life Storage Inc. [LSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, LSI shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.16 for Life Storage Inc. [LSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.23, while it was recorded at 129.33 for the last single week of trading, and 114.29 for the last 200 days.

Life Storage Inc. [LSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Life Storage Inc. [LSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.63 and a Gross Margin at +51.68. Life Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.50.

Return on Total Capital for LSI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Life Storage Inc. [LSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.86. Additionally, LSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Life Storage Inc. [LSI] managed to generate an average of $142,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Life Storage Inc. [LSI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Life Storage Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Life Storage Inc. [LSI]

There are presently around $10,332 million, or 95.10% of LSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,792,584, which is approximately 0.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,673,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in LSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $612.95 million in LSI stock with ownership of nearly 2.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Life Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Life Storage Inc. [NYSE:LSI] by around 9,476,522 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 8,402,291 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 60,939,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,818,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,618,867 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,273,615 shares during the same period.