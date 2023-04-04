Jefferies lifts DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] price plunged by -11.19 percent to reach at -$1.21. The company report on March 23, 2023 that DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2022 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, March 23, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has filed its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The report and the audited financial statements are available on DHT’s website www.dhtankers.com and the below link.Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by sending an e-mail to info@dhtankers.com.

A sum of 6590424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.50M shares. DHT Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $10.60 and dropped to a low of $9.49 until finishing in the latest session at $9.60.

The one-year DHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.87. The average equity rating for DHT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $11.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on DHT stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DHT shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

DHT Stock Performance Analysis:

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.85. With this latest performance, DHT shares dropped by -20.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 8.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DHT Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +15.06. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.13. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

DHT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,172 million, or 59.80% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,397,995, which is approximately 0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 12,778,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.14 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $84.6 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly 3.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 23,523,921 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 8,673,969 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 76,251,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,449,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,855,241 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,819,256 shares during the same period.