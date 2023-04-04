iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Stock trading around $7.22 per share: What’s Next?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] loss -0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $7.22 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2023 that iQIYI, Inc. Announces the Results of the Repurchase Right Offer for Its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.

Materials filed with the SEC will be available electronically without charge at the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov. Documents filed with the SEC may also be obtained without charge at the Company’s website, http://ir.iqiyi.com/.

iQIYI Inc. represents 855.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.78 billion with the latest information. IQ stock price has been found in the range of $7.14 to $7.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.62M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 7541951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $8.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $4.70 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.80 to $5.10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.25. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 3.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $1,767 million, or 68.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 25,325,277, which is approximately 25.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., holding 23,529,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.29 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $168.71 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 4.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 44,553,162 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 57,114,063 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 141,009,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,676,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,619,181 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 36,662,200 shares during the same period.