HP Inc. [HPQ] Revenue clocked in at $59.78 billion, up 11.24% YTD: What’s Next?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.17%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that HP Leads in Hybrid Work with Future-Ready Portfolio.

Powerful collaboration and productivity from commercial PCs, workstations, peripherals, and services that deliver exceptional experiences from anywhere.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, HPQ stock dropped by -17.66%. The one-year HP Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.53.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.99 billion, with 989.00 million shares outstanding and 970.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, HPQ stock reached a trading volume of 6517844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Goldman have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $29, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on HPQ stock. On August 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 35 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.42 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.94, while it was recorded at 28.82 for the last single week of trading, and 29.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 54.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.41. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $55,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.61%.

HP Inc. [HPQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,853 million, or 83.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 104,476,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 93,653,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.65 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 37,441,154 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 54,539,142 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 686,667,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 778,647,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,244,590 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 7,345,933 shares during the same period.