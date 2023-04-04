Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell -28.80% so far this year. What now?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] price surged by 17.88 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Heron Therapeutics Announces New CEO and Board Chairman.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Craig Collard Appointed CEO.

A sum of 9189929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.79M shares. Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.92 and dropped to a low of $1.57 until finishing in the latest session at $1.78.

The one-year HRTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.97. The average equity rating for HRTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

HRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -25.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4052, while it was recorded at 1.6260 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2041 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heron Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.04. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -399.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.40.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

HRTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $175 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 11,867,780, which is approximately -0.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 11,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.74 million in HRTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.57 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 4.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 21,150,609 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 28,218,638 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 66,502,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,871,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,091,194 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,133,884 shares during the same period.