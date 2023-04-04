Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] moved down -1.14: Why It’s Important

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] traded at a low on 04/03/23, posting a -1.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.72. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Healthpeak Properties to Report First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report first quarter financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 8338797. You may also access the conference call via webcast at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak’s website through April 28, 2024, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through May 5, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 and entering conference ID number 6674490.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5824273 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthpeak Properties Inc. stands at 2.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.88%.

The market cap for PEAK stock reached $11.73 billion, with 537.92 million shares outstanding and 535.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 5824273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $28.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $23 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $28, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -10.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.27, while it was recorded at 21.52 for the last single week of trading, and 25.17 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 2.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.12. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $2,493,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $11,162 million, or 97.50% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,991,432, which is approximately 0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,437,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $861.81 million in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 39,137,931 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 40,178,938 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 428,754,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,071,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,720,557 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,796,385 shares during the same period.