Goldman lifts Codiak BioSciences Inc. [CDAK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Codiak BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CDAK] closed the trading session at $0.13 on 04/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1115, while the highest price level was $0.1747. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Codiak BioSciences to Pursue Asset Sale through Voluntary Chapter 11 Process.

The Company began a marketing process ahead of the Chapter 11 filing to determine the level of market interest and is in ongoing discussions with several parties. The Company expects to consummate a sale of the entire business or its core assets as soon as reasonably practicable.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.43 percent and weekly performance of -32.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -76.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, CDAK reached to a volume of 9798408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Codiak BioSciences Inc. [CDAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDAK shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Codiak BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Codiak BioSciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CDAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Codiak BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

CDAK stock trade performance evaluation

Codiak BioSciences Inc. [CDAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.02. With this latest performance, CDAK shares dropped by -76.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.32 for Codiak BioSciences Inc. [CDAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5478, while it was recorded at 0.1788 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2214 for the last 200 days.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. [CDAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Codiak BioSciences Inc. [CDAK] shares currently have an operating margin of -303.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.71. Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -162.01.

Return on Total Capital for CDAK is now -71.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Codiak BioSciences Inc. [CDAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.70. Additionally, CDAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Codiak BioSciences Inc. [CDAK] managed to generate an average of -$364,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Codiak BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. [CDAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 71.70% of CDAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,605,593, which is approximately 2.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., holding 3,540,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in CDAK stocks shares; and LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.35 million in CDAK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Codiak BioSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Codiak BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CDAK] by around 838,143 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,218,455 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,732,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,788,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,004 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,672,287 shares during the same period.