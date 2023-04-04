Frontline plc [FRO] gain 22.82% so far this year. What now?

Frontline plc [NYSE: FRO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.61%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that FRO – Q4 2022 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Frontline plc´s fourth quarter 2022 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 28 February, 2023 at 15:00 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Over the last 12 months, FRO stock rose by 69.43%. The one-year Frontline plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.37. The average equity rating for FRO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.27 billion, with 222.25 million shares outstanding and 142.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, FRO stock reached a trading volume of 6464342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontline plc [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline plc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRO in the course of the last twelve months was 61.84.

FRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontline plc [FRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.61. With this latest performance, FRO shares dropped by -21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Frontline plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.48, while it was recorded at 16.20 for the last single week of trading, and 12.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontline plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline plc [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline plc [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Frontline plc [FRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,375 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,034,146, which is approximately -8.994% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,335,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.91 million in FRO stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $85.02 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 72.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline plc [NYSE:FRO] by around 20,644,289 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 17,590,467 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 44,778,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,013,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,405,495 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,384,888 shares during the same period.