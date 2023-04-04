For Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [AMEX: INDO] jumped around 1.69 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.46 at the close of the session, up 35.43%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Indonesia Energy Announces Updates on Discovery Wells Drilled in 2022 and Development Plans for 2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Company negotiating for Kruh Block contract extension.

2023 new seismic operations seek to maximize returns from the Kruh Block drilling program.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock is now 38.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INDO Stock saw the intraday high of $6.69 and lowest of $5.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.69, which means current price is +46.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 142.17K shares, INDO reached a trading volume of 18206429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDO shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INDO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22.

How has INDO stock performed recently?

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.86. With this latest performance, INDO shares gained by 17.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.78 and a Gross Margin at -34.69. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -248.04.

Return on Total Capital for INDO is now -50.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.33. Additionally, INDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] managed to generate an average of -$96,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Insider trade positions for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.92% of INDO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDO stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 87,876, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.15% of the total institutional ownership; CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC, holding 38,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in INDO stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $0.12 million in INDO stock with ownership of nearly 62.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [AMEX:INDO] by around 212,170 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 91,047 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 32,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 188,953 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 65,009 shares during the same period.