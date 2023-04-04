EQT Corporation [EQT] fell -6.00% so far this year. What now?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] traded at a low on 04/03/23, posting a -0.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.80. The company report on April 3, 2023 that EQT And Context Labs Announce Strategic Partnership.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

New Collaboration Will Enable Greater Trust and Transparency in the Tracking, Reporting and Verification of Critical Emissions Data.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) and Context Labs today announced the establishment of a strategic partnership to advance the commercialization of verified low carbon intensity natural gas products and carbon credits. The partnership brings together EQT, the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., and Context Labs, an expert in distributed ledger technology, advanced climate data and analytics, machine learning and AI-capabilities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7087914 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EQT Corporation stands at 3.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.38%.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $11.24 billion, with 366.27 million shares outstanding and 358.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 7087914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $47.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $61 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on EQT stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EQT shares from 60 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.63, while it was recorded at 31.47 for the last single week of trading, and 38.43 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 15.52%.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $11,047 million, or 99.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,704,505, which is approximately 2.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,916,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in EQT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $832.04 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 10.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 39,842,694 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 52,051,346 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 254,293,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,187,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,072,344 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 16,896,382 shares during the same period.