Energy Transfer LP [ET] moved up 2.81: Why It’s Important

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] closed the trading session at $12.82 on 04/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.70, while the highest price level was $12.95. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Energy Transfer to Acquire Lotus Midstream in a $1.45 Billion Transaction.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Lotus Midstream Owns and Operates Centurion Pipeline, a fully Integrated Crude Pipeline and Terminal System in the Permian Basin.

Enhances Energy Transfer’s crude pipeline footprint across the Permian Basin.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.00 percent and weekly performance of 8.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.56M shares, ET reached to a volume of 14824055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 15.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.28. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.72, while it was recorded at 12.40 for the last single week of trading, and 11.83 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +10.03. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.29.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.69. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of $378,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -4.10%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,560 million, or 43.90% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 160,737,127, which is approximately -9.79% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 77,158,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $962.16 million in ET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $951.95 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 20.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 485 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 78,147,410 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 80,855,539 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 1,008,566,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,167,569,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,663,061 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,318,262 shares during the same period.