Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] Stock trading around $22.52 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] slipped around -1.41 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.52 at the close of the session, down -5.89%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Endeavor Announces UFC® and WWE® to Form a $21+ Billion Global Live Sports and Entertainment Company.

New, Publicly Listed Company to be 51% Owned by Endeavor and 49% by Existing WWE Shareholders.

Endeavor to Contribute UFC into Company at Enterprise Value of $12.1 Billion.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock is now -0.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EDR Stock saw the intraday high of $24.50 and lowest of $21.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.98, which means current price is +10.28% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 13228114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EDR stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EDR shares from 30 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has EDR stock performed recently?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, EDR shares dropped by -6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.51, while it was recorded at 23.11 for the last single week of trading, and 22.00 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +55.72. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.45.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.71. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] managed to generate an average of $11,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. go to 21.50%.

Insider trade positions for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]

There are presently around $6,265 million, or 96.00% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 21,038,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.46 million in EDR stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $338.75 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly -10.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 23,077,004 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 16,315,535 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 222,393,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,785,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,236,571 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,840,335 shares during the same period.