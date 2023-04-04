Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Is Currently -1.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] plunged by -$1.38 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $96.69 during the day while it closed the day at $95.09. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Duke Energy Supports First Responders With $500,000 in Grant Opportunities for Emergency Preparedness in South Carolina.

Grants will pay for training, life-saving equipment and new technology to aid in disaster planning and recovery operations.

Duke Energy Corporation stock has also gained 0.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DUK stock has declined by -7.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.23% and lost -7.67% year-on date.

The market cap for DUK stock reached $73.05 billion, with 770.00 million shares outstanding and 769.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 6131880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $107.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $114, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DUK shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

DUK stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.33, while it was recorded at 95.75 for the last single week of trading, and 100.85 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.54. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $139,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.30%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,805 million, or 64.40% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,510,251, which is approximately -0.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,701,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.24 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -2.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 981 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 30,827,785 shares. Additionally, 706 investors decreased positions by around 23,024,010 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 441,695,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,547,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,490,934 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,921,756 shares during the same period.