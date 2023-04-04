DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell -35.54% so far this year. What now?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.23%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that DISH Wireless Expands Cloud-Native Open RAN Network With Mavenir Open vRAN Software Solutions.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on the cloud, provided DISH Wireless with Open vRAN software that supports DISH frequency bands and is supporting greater than 40,000 radios across the DISH 5G cloud-native Open RAN network. DISH Wireless, currently provides a live commercial service of 5G voice over new radio (VoNR), which utilizes significantly lower latency and higher throughput to improve voice and video quality and capacity for new 5G use cases.

“We strongly align with DISH’s vision and are pleased to be such a strong partner in this multi-vendor, cloud-native, open, and disaggregated network,” said Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO, Mavenir. “Our unique strategy brings best practices from the hyperscale, cloud and IT industries for rapid design, development, testing and rollouts. DISH Wireless can now run telco applications on the cloud – in large central data centers and at the edge. We look forward to Mavenir and DISH Wireless working together on other solutions and services.”.

Over the last 12 months, DISH stock dropped by -71.41%. The one-year DISH Network Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.44. The average equity rating for DISH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.64 billion, with 530.85 million shares outstanding and 251.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, DISH stock reached a trading volume of 6773571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $23.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $30 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DISH stock. On August 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DISH shares from 40 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DISH Stock Performance Analysis:

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.64 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 15.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DISH Network Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.26 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Total Capital for DISH is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.05. Additionally, DISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] managed to generate an average of $162,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,197 million, or 82.90% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 39,292,866, which is approximately -0.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,220,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.3 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $174.08 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly 6.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 24,184,047 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 26,775,887 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 184,464,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,424,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,671,072 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 12,938,098 shares during the same period.