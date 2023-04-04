ConocoPhillips [COP] stock Downgrade by CapitalOne analyst, price target now $102

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] surged by $9.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $109.14 during the day while it closed the day at $108.42. The company report on March 27, 2023 that ConocoPhillips Announces Plans to Become Upstream Operator and Agreement to Purchase Additional Shareholding Interest in APLNG.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced through its Australian subsidiary that it plans to become upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) following the closing of EIG’s transaction with Origin Energy. In connection with this announcement, ConocoPhillips has agreed to purchase up to an additional 2.49% shareholding interest in APLNG for $0.5 billion, subject to customary adjustments. ConocoPhillips currently holds a 47.5% APLNG shareholding interest and will own up to 49.99% of APLNG upon closing. Both the assumption of upstream operatorship and the shareholding acquisition are dependent on EIG closing its transaction with Origin. EIG’s transaction with Origin and ConocoPhillips’ shareholding acquisition are subject to Australian regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to become upstream operator and increase our ownership in APLNG. Origin pioneered the development of coal seam gas into LNG and has contributed to APLNG’s status as a safe and dependable LNG supplier. We look forward to leveraging our global upstream expertise to further enhance APLNG as a world-class integrated LNG operation,” said Andy O’Brien, senior vice president, Global Operations. “APLNG is currently the largest supplier of natural gas to Australia’s East Coast domestic market, meeting between 20-30% of its total demand. It will continue supplying customers in China and Japan with reliable energy that is lower in GHG intensity than other fossil fuel alternatives, and thus help meet energy transition pathway demand for years to come.”.

ConocoPhillips stock has also gained 11.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has declined by -7.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.26% and lost -7.55% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $132.19 billion, with 1.24 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 12384165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $131.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $145 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 135 to 151.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.91. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.11, while it was recorded at 100.91 for the last single week of trading, and 109.35 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -8.36%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $98,560 million, or 83.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,455,185, which is approximately -0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,045,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.63 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.97 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -0.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

977 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 39,444,685 shares. Additionally, 957 investors decreased positions by around 65,563,282 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 888,444,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 993,452,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 262 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,256,180 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,799,503 shares during the same period.