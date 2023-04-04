Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] – find out why.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.90%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results.

Provides Full-Year 2023 Guidance.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today reported fourth quarter 2022 financial results, including revenue of $210 million and cash flow from operating activities of $29 million. The Company reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $49 million, or $0.17 per share, driven by a $62 million gain on sale of the Crown and Sterling (“Crown Sterling”) holdings. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $36 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $20 million and net loss from continuing operations of $18 million, or $0.06 per share.

Over the last 12 months, CDE stock dropped by -8.09%. The one-year Coeur Mining Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.5. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.22 billion, with 282.92 million shares outstanding and 276.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, CDE stock reached a trading volume of 6173112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.90. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 28.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.72 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +0.31. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.26.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.02. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$37,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $733 million, or 76.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,152,101, which is approximately 1.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.61% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 25,887,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.29 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $101.81 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -1.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 15,373,720 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 15,835,242 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 152,506,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,715,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,363,548 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,412,332 shares during the same period.