Blackstone Inc. [BX] Is Currently -3.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] slipped around -2.88 points on Monday, while shares priced at $84.96 at the close of the session, down -3.28%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Blackstone Announces Opening of New Office in Frankfurt, Germany.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX), the world’s largest alternative asset manager, today announced that it will open a new office in Frankfurt, Germany. The new flagship location will occupy 1,300 square meters in the OMNITURM in Frankfurt’s financial district and serve as a hub for Blackstone in Germany.

The new office will host professionals across Blackstone’s private equity, real estate, and credit businesses, in addition to providing a hub for Blackstone’s private wealth solutions business, which serves investment professionals and individual investors across Europe. Juergen Pinker, Senior Managing Director, will lead on Private Equity, with Jurij Puth, Senior Managing Director, leading on Credit.

Blackstone Inc. stock is now 14.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $87.09 and lowest of $82.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.39, which means current price is +14.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 5446517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $101.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $88 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $98 to $90, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BX stock. On November 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BX shares from 85.50 to 67.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.04, while it was recorded at 85.48 for the last single week of trading, and 90.65 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 10.34%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $40,009 million, or 64.50% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,994,275, which is approximately 1.414% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,894,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in BX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.67 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 80.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 741 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 47,344,399 shares. Additionally, 770 investors decreased positions by around 36,833,947 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 371,295,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,473,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,599,825 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 6,555,295 shares during the same period.