BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $7

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] closed the trading session at $4.62 on 04/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.47, while the highest price level was $5.18. The company report on March 31, 2023 that BGC Partners Updates its Outlook for the First Quarter of 2023.

BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) (“BGC Partners” or “BGC” or the “Company”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that it has updated its outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Updated OutlookBGC continued to see broad-based revenue growth across all its asset classes as compared to the first quarter of 2022. BGC’s revenue was slightly impacted by the recent turmoil across regional banks and certain global investment banks, which resulted in lower volumes over the last few weeks of the quarter. Accordingly, BGC’s revenue and pre-tax Adjusted Earnings for the first quarter of 2023 are now expected to be slightly below the midpoint of the range of its previously stated outlook. BGC’s revenue would have been approximately $9 million higher, if not for the stronger U.S. dollar during the period. This guidance reflects continuing strong dollar headwinds compared to the year ago period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.55 percent and weekly performance of -8.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, BGCP reached to a volume of 5976436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on BGCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.41.

BGCP stock trade performance evaluation

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.51. With this latest performance, BGCP shares dropped by -11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.86 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +91.14. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.18. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 175.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $12,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 20.48%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,131 million, or 67.80% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,775,445, which is approximately 1.617% of the company’s market cap and around 9.68% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,304,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.88 million in BGCP stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $95.45 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 16,226,236 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 11,250,640 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 188,866,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,342,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,298,767 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,063,529 shares during the same period.