Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is -21.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.22%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Baxter Showcases Surgical Innovations at AORN Global Surgical Conference and Expo 2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

New conductive Baxter Patient Warming System minimizes risks associated with forced air warming, reduces noise and waste in the operating room and lessens the burden on clinician workflows.

Helux Pro Connected Surgical Light features 4K camera, deep cavity lighting to help eliminate shadows and allow for consistent illumination during procedures.

Over the last 12 months, BAX stock dropped by -48.44%. The one-year Baxter International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.86. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.09 billion, with 507.00 million shares outstanding and 503.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, BAX stock reached a trading volume of 6032100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $48.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 66 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

BAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.24, while it was recorded at 40.25 for the last single week of trading, and 52.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baxter International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.61. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.10.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 5.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.10. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of -$40,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 1.18%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,738 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,524,097, which is approximately 16.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,705,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in BAX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.46 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -38.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 62,556,701 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 58,789,779 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 315,988,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,334,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,383,225 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,936,671 shares during the same period.