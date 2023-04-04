Barclays lifts Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] loss -2.61% or -0.85 points to close at $31.69 with a heavy trading volume of 6073125 shares. The company report on April 3, 2023 that THREE DAYS ONLY: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES LIMITED-TIME PROMOTIONAL COMPANION PASS OFFER.

Rapid Rewards Members who register, book, and fly can earn a promotional Companion Pass for travel between August and September 2023.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced the return of its coveted promotional Companion Pass® offer. Rapid Rewards® Members who qualify can designate their Companion and travel with their Companion Pass, valid for unlimited usage from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30, 2023.1.

It opened the trading session at $32.07, the shares rose to $32.33 and dropped to $31.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LUV points out that the company has recorded 2.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -9.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 6073125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $44.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.54, while it was recorded at 31.62 for the last single week of trading, and 35.85 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 59.78%.

There are presently around $14,578 million, or 76.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,581,138, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,198,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.3 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 30,573,048 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 28,706,519 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 388,729,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,008,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,759,135 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,581,086 shares during the same period.