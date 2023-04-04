Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $6

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] traded at a high on 04/03/23, posting a 1.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.13. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Ardagh Metal Packaging Invests in NOMOQ.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is delighted to announce it has acquired a majority share in innovative digital can printers NOMOQ, in a move that extends AMP’s industry-leading support of newcomers to the beverage market. The Switzerland-based start-up, founded in 2021, promises beautifully printed cans with short lead times and “NO Minimum Order Quantity” – hence the name. Their extreme versatility and customer-centric proposition allows beverage companies of every size to flex their creativity and produce stunning packs with almost limitless colour options and photorealistic graphics.

NOMOQ is the latest super-agile innovator to be welcomed under the AMP umbrella. AMP’s acquisition in 2021 of Quebec-based Hart Print saw AMP enhance its digital print offering to emerging customers in the North American market, and with AMP’s investment in a majority stake in NOMOQ, it provides the platform to roll out access to the same cutting-edge print technology to all of its European customers. As well as supporting fast-growing market entrants, NOMOQ’s superb flexibility also enables larger producers to trial new products, implement short-term event-based marketing campaigns, or run special editions with no obstacles on batch size.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7919224 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.68%.

The market cap for AMBP stock reached $2.43 billion, with 597.70 million shares outstanding and 148.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, AMBP reached a trading volume of 7919224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $5.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on AMBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has AMBP stock performed recently?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, AMBP shares dropped by -10.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +9.38. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.05.

Return on Total Capital for AMBP is now 7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 789.45. Additionally, AMBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] managed to generate an average of $37,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to 17.80%.

Insider trade positions for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

There are presently around $479 million, or 19.30% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,310,000, which is approximately 15.693% of the company’s market cap and around 76.06% of the total institutional ownership; CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,007,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.51 million in AMBP stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $24.38 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly 1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 31,639,954 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 29,160,824 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 56,610,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,411,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,619,474 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,683,435 shares during the same period.