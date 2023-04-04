Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Revenue clocked in at $3.26 billion, down -10.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] closed the trading session at $18.85 on 04/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.64, while the highest price level was $19.14. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Expands Board with Election of Martin Laguerre.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) has elected Martin Laguerre, Senior Advisor at Warburg Pincus, as an independent member of the Board, effective March 13, 2023.

“We are thrilled to appoint Martin to our Board and as a member of our Audit and Corporate Responsibility Committees,” said Michael Haylon, Chair of Annaly’s Board of Directors. “With his more than 25-year career in financial services, Martin brings extensive investment, financial and leadership expertise that will help further our strategic priorities across the housing finance market. We look forward to working with Martin and benefitting from his unique background and perspectives.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.58 percent and weekly performance of -1.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, NLY reached to a volume of 5424692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $22.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $6 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.75, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on NLY stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NLY shares from 8.75 to 7.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.75, while it was recorded at 19.00 for the last single week of trading, and 22.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.23 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.57.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 606.18. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of $10,716,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

There are presently around $4,644 million, or 55.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,336,580, which is approximately 1.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,821,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $856.54 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $296.36 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 8.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 24,285,111 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 32,478,926 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 186,275,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,039,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,238,469 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 13,852,515 shares during the same period.