Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $38

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] traded at a high on 04/03/23, posting a 0.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $44.98. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Altria Holds Investor Day; Introduces 2028 Enterprise Goals; Provides Updates on Product Development Efforts; Reaffirms 2023 Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) hosted an investor day conference at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, New York earlier today. Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and other members of our senior management team highlighted our progress toward our Vision, introduced our 2028 Enterprise Goals and provided updates on internal product development efforts for smoke-free products.

Copies of the prepared remarks, presentations and a replay of the webcast are available on www.altria.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8380349 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altria Group Inc. stands at 1.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.63%.

The market cap for MO stock reached $80.10 billion, with 1.79 billion shares outstanding and 1.78 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 8380349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $53 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $43, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MO stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 55.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.10, while it was recorded at 44.60 for the last single week of trading, and 44.87 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.17 and a Gross Margin at +87.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.80.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 64.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.74. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $912,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.64%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $47,111 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,359,249, which is approximately 0.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,531,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 billion in MO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.22 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 0.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

959 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 70,781,193 shares. Additionally, 748 investors decreased positions by around 67,929,864 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 917,120,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,055,832,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,976,941 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 7,880,652 shares during the same period.