Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] Stock trading around $52.53 per share: What’s Next?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] surged by $1.56 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $53.00 during the day while it closed the day at $52.53. The company report on March 31, 2023 that AGNICO EAGLE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF YAMANA’S CANADIAN ASSETS.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which Agnico Eagle has acquired certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana Gold Inc.’s (“Yamana”) interests in its Canadian assets, including the Canadian Malartic mine. As part of the Arrangement, Pan American Silver Corp. has acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock has also gained 1.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEM stock has inclined by 1.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.39% and gained 1.04% year-on date.

The market cap for AEM stock reached $24.16 billion, with 458.00 million shares outstanding and 456.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 5374917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $61.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

AEM stock trade performance evaluation

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.42, while it was recorded at 51.77 for the last single week of trading, and 47.24 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.20. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,499 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,058,188, which is approximately 8.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 20,987,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $834.02 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 28,424,049 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 14,752,225 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 241,289,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,465,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,601,404 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,631,827 shares during the same period.