XPeng Inc. [XPEV] is 11.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.52 during the day while it closed the day at $11.11. The company report on April 1, 2023 that XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for March and First Quarter 2023.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for March and the first quarter 2023.

In March 2023, XPENG delivered 7,002 Smart EVs, representing a 17% increase over the prior month. Total deliveries for the first quarter of 2023 reached 18,230 vehicles.

XPeng Inc. stock has also gained 15.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPEV stock has inclined by 12.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.26% and gained 11.77% year-on date.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $9.83 billion, with 860.22 million shares outstanding and 670.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.66M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 10655433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $12.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.49. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 19.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.56, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 14.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.47. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.84%.

There are presently around $1,595 million, or 33.10% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 18,568,521, which is approximately 16.54% of the company’s market cap and around 1.28% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 12,054,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.93 million in XPEV stocks shares; and PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $110.21 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 40,521,830 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 115,148,528 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 12,075,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,594,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,330,202 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 44,801,656 shares during the same period.