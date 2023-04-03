NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] jumped around 3.94 points on Friday, while shares priced at $277.77 at the close of the session, up 1.44%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 50.30M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 43246182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $271.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $255 to $304, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on NVDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 9.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 198.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has NVDA stock performed recently?

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 19.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.05 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 230.15, while it was recorded at 270.17 for the last single week of trading, and 172.76 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 21.20%.

Insider trade positions for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $443,882 million, or 65.90% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 204,600,119, which is approximately 0.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 179,820,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.95 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $38.16 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -1.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,367 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 92,616,091 shares. Additionally, 1,392 investors decreased positions by around 58,032,331 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 1,447,372,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,598,020,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 367 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,509,871 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 4,521,619 shares during the same period.