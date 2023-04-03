why Meta Platforms Inc. [META] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $222.88

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] jumped around 4.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $211.94 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that CIBC introduces additional Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”).

Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies.

CIBC today announced the addition of six new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”), now listed on the NEO Exchange.

Meta Platforms Inc. stock is now 76.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. META Stock saw the intraday high of $212.17 and lowest of $206.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 236.86, which means current price is +73.32% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.56M shares, META reached a trading volume of 25404818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $222.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $190 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 6.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 28.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has META stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.52, while it was recorded at 205.73 for the last single week of trading, and 150.60 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.90.

Return on Total Capital for META is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, META Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] managed to generate an average of $268,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 3.97%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $345,651 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,705,425, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,761,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.16 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $25.96 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly 6.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,071 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 142,093,797 shares. Additionally, 1,878 investors decreased positions by around 157,760,165 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 1,331,038,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,630,892,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,217,982 shares, while 376 institutional investors sold positions of 29,079,840 shares during the same period.