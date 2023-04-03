why Intel Corporation [INTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.01

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] price surged by 1.81 percent to reach at $0.58.

The one-year INTC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.64. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $28.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29.50 to $28, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on INTC stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for INTC shares from 29 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.27. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 24.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.20, while it was recorded at 30.95 for the last single week of trading, and 30.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82,650 million, or 62.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 367,013,798, which is approximately 1.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 333,897,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.91 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.81 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,001 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 154,934,680 shares. Additionally, 1,458 investors decreased positions by around 126,276,509 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 2,248,646,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,529,858,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,816,902 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 7,787,352 shares during the same period.