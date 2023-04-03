Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -19.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24726648 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cano Health Inc. stands at 9.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.21%.

The market cap for CANO stock reached $596.80 million, with 242.44 million shares outstanding and 170.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 24726648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has CANO stock performed recently?

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.27. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.49 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3762, while it was recorded at 1.0800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7544 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $105 million, or 68.60% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 16,374,893, which is approximately 3.074% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,187,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.73 million in CANO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.84 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -5.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 34,807,520 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 83,849,016 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 3,153,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,502,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,632,818 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 30,151,160 shares during the same period.