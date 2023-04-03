why Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.25

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.10%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Affirm Partners with VersaClimber to Bring Consumers a Better Way to Pay.

VersaClimber available in simple monthly payments, with no hidden or late fees.

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced a partnership with VersaClimber, the original total body, vertical cardio climber. Now, eligible shoppers can buy their favorite VersaClimber exercise machines and fitness equipment while paying over time.

Over the last 12 months, AFRM stock dropped by -75.89%. The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.91. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.06 billion, with 293.68 million shares outstanding and 221.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.42M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 16092353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $13, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.10. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.98, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.54. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$277,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,882 million, or 83.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 25,657,975, which is approximately -6.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,219,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.87 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $211.81 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 9.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 15,421,588 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 23,847,800 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 127,737,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,006,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,445,335 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 8,214,768 shares during the same period.