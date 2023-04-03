Wedbush slashes price target on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] – find out why.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] loss -1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $30.37 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 11000556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $45.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $53, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64.

Trading performance analysis for CFG stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -24.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.45 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.73, while it was recorded at 30.70 for the last single week of trading, and 38.26 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $13,413 million, or 92.10% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,172,255, which is approximately 0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,051,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $769.43 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

397 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 29,440,958 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 25,327,067 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 386,873,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,641,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,838,819 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,056,439 shares during the same period.