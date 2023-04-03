Wall Street Analyst Resumed Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.34%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023.

Achieving technology milestones while cutting expenses and reducing supply.

Over the last 12 months, MU stock dropped by -23.77%. The one-year Micron Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.36. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.84 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.05M shares, MU stock reached a trading volume of 35372301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $67.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $48 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On December 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 75 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.48.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.23, while it was recorded at 61.21 for the last single week of trading, and 57.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,516 million, or 82.40% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,568,443, which is approximately -0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,064,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.19 billion in MU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.91 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 36.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

508 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 94,912,920 shares. Additionally, 667 investors decreased positions by around 69,702,972 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 722,284,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 886,900,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,482,313 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 16,171,255 shares during the same period.