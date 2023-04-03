Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pyxis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: PYXS] plunged by -$1.99 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.16 during the day while it closed the day at $4.01. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Pyxis Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units and stock options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for each employee and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the 36-month period thereafter, subject to continued employment with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $4.01, the closing price of Pyxis Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 31, 2023.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. stock has also gained 81.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PYXS stock has inclined by 208.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 107.77% and gained 199.25% year-on date.

The market cap for PYXS stock reached $221.91 million, with 34.80 million shares outstanding and 27.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, PYXS reached a trading volume of 30729611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYXS shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pyxis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Pyxis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PYXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

PYXS stock trade performance evaluation

Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.45. With this latest performance, PYXS shares gained by 60.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13.

Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $79 million, or 55.40% of PYXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYXS stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,470,700, which is approximately 145.875% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,170,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.71 million in PYXS stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $11.79 million in PYXS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pyxis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Pyxis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:PYXS] by around 3,088,652 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,819,617 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 13,805,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,713,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYXS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,862 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,688,571 shares during the same period.