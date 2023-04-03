Wall Street Analyst Initiated Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] gained 1.02% or 1.57 points to close at $155.00 with a heavy trading volume of 9881843 shares.

The daily chart for JNJ points out that the company has recorded -5.79% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.22M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 9881843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $179.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 72.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JNJ stock

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.19, while it was recorded at 153.37 for the last single week of trading, and 168.27 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 3.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $283,219 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 246,826,621, which is approximately 0.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,802,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.81 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.02 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,880 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 62,240,602 shares. Additionally, 1,602 investors decreased positions by around 42,029,689 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 1,722,947,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,827,217,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,620,625 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,676,610 shares during the same period.