Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ford Motor Company [F]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] price surged by 2.52 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on March 30, 2023 that PT Vale Indonesia and Huayou Sign Nickel Agreement with Ford Motor Co. Supporting Growth of the Global Sustainable EV Industry.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. today announced an agreement with global automaker Ford Motor Co., creating a three-party collaboration to advance more sustainable nickel production in Indonesia and help make electric vehicle batteries more affordable.

All three companies are making equity investments in the Pomalaa Block High-Pressure Acid Leaching (HPAL) Project through a definitive agreement celebrated today at a ceremony featuring Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

A sum of 66699656 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 70.67M shares. Ford Motor Company shares reached a high of $12.63 and dropped to a low of $12.39 until finishing in the latest session at $12.60.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.05. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on F stock. On October 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.33.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Total Capital for F is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.86. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$11,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -11.66%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,526 million, or 52.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 335,643,986, which is approximately 0.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 260,680,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.98 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -7.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 901 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 122,431,354 shares. Additionally, 730 investors decreased positions by around 139,300,962 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 1,764,140,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,025,872,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,150,515 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 21,754,786 shares during the same period.