Wall Street Analyst Initiated Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] price surged by 4.75 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on March 30, 2023 that CANOO INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SEC Investigation Resolved with the Staff Concluding in a $1.5M Payment.

Contract Awarded: Department of Defense Selected Canoo for Battery Module Testing and Demonstration.

A sum of 19409228 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.57M shares. Canoo Inc. shares reached a high of $0.6675 and dropped to a low of $0.5901 until finishing in the latest session at $0.65.

The one-year GOEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.62. The average equity rating for GOEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

GOEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.25. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8486, while it was recorded at 0.6109 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8456 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canoo Inc. Fundamentals:

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 29.90% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,964,694, which is approximately 36.878% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,571,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.21 million in GOEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.61 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 46.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 18,652,342 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 8,014,084 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 35,545,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,212,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,553,332 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,031 shares during the same period.