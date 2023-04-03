Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] traded at a high on 03/31/23, posting a 3.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.00.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16051765 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southwestern Energy Company stands at 4.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.03%.

The market cap for SWN stock reached $5.33 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.46M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 16051765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SWN shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has SWN stock performed recently?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.20, while it was recorded at 4.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.20 and a Gross Margin at +52.13. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 86.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.62. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $1,653,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $4,626 million, or 84.30% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,543,599, which is approximately 2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,555,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.77 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $462.58 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 6.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 115,308,980 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 129,085,389 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 680,784,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 925,179,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,230,297 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 39,025,826 shares during the same period.