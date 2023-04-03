Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $8.22 price per share at the time.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. represents 598.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.81 billion with the latest information. MPW stock price has been found in the range of $7.91 to $8.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.84M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 16624210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $13 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 24 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for MPW stock

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -21.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.15 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.76 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.46. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.40.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.70. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $7,571,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to -1.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $4,017 million, or 84.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,056,198, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,410,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.43 million in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $299.29 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 2.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 52,828,721 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 50,402,500 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 385,398,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,629,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,838,960 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 9,162,943 shares during the same period.