Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] slipped around -0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.78 at the close of the session, down -1.00%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.09M shares, VALE reached a trading volume of 22693119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vale S.A. [VALE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $19.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vale S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $16 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has VALE stock performed recently?

Vale S.A. [VALE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, VALE shares dropped by -7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Vale S.A. [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.77, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 15.01 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vale S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Vale S.A. [VALE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. go to -11.32%.

Insider trade positions for Vale S.A. [VALE]

There are presently around $14,941 million, or 21.40% of VALE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 136,193,245, which is approximately 3.489% of the company’s market cap and around 38.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 128,003,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in VALE stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.52 billion in VALE stock with ownership of nearly -4.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

228 institutional holders increased their position in Vale S.A. [NYSE:VALE] by around 115,638,309 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 114,816,378 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 716,365,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 946,819,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VALE stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,078,114 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 12,302,439 shares during the same period.