UBS slashes price target on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] – find out why.

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] gained 0.87% or 0.43 points to close at $50.03 with a heavy trading volume of 11424418 shares. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Boston Scientific: Three of My Teachable Moments on Embracing Equity.

Boston Scientific

Leaders play a crucial role in cultivating a culture of equity and inclusion.

It opened the trading session at $49.80, the shares rose to $50.205 and dropped to $49.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSX points out that the company has recorded 27.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, BSX reached to a volume of 11424418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $53.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 76.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for BSX stock

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.93 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.40, while it was recorded at 49.13 for the last single week of trading, and 43.12 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.83. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.82. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $15,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 11.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $65,438 million, or 94.60% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 135,459,260, which is approximately 6.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,773,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.06 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 23.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 471 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 73,582,163 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 75,514,711 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 1,158,887,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,307,984,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,510,105 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 9,574,821 shares during the same period.