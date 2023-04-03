U.S. Bancorp [USB] Is Currently 1.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $36.06 during the day while it closed the day at $36.05. The company report on March 31, 2023 that U.S. Bank, First Mile Continue To Reduce Ocean-Bound Plastic, Build Communities.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp stock has also gained 3.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USB stock has declined by -17.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.49% and lost -17.34% year-on date.

The market cap for USB stock reached $54.30 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.92M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 15527278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $52.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $57, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on USB stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 47 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.96.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -22.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.79 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.10, while it was recorded at 35.63 for the last single week of trading, and 44.65 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.90. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $74,138 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 3.85%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,908 million, or 74.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,477,892, which is approximately 3.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,488,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 billion in USB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.13 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 0.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 877 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 180,725,197 shares. Additionally, 721 investors decreased positions by around 127,397,093 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 854,384,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,162,506,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,206,156 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,160,287 shares during the same period.