Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Is Currently 0.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] gained 0.74% or 0.25 points to close at $34.10 with a heavy trading volume of 12615981 shares. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Albany Community Together, Inc. Receives $1 Million Grant from Truist Foundation.

Today, Albany Community Together, Inc., a leading network for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), announced it has received a $1 million grant from Truist Foundation. The grant will help Albany Community Together, Inc., in partnership with Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education, Inc. and Phoebe Putney Memorial Health Systems, create an ecosystem to address the social determinants of health that are barriers to economic prosperity by repurposing a former grocery store into a Community HUB called The Table of Southwest Georgia. The Table of Southwest Georgia will offer a holistic, multi-faceted approach to creating a healthy, financially viable community by closing the accessibility gap to critical areas of wellness, including food, finances and healthcare.

“Our mission is building wealth and creating economic opportunities in Southwest Georgia by providing affordable access to capital and business support for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners,” said Thelma Adams Johnson, President/CEO of Albany Community Together, Inc. “We are excited to bring this project to Albany to provide opportunities for our business community, including small businesses, food-related businesses and small rural farmers, to access capital. By helping minimize the effect of the social determinants of health on wealth creation and building, we can create a healthier, more prosperous community.”.

It opened the trading session at $34.24, the shares rose to $34.38 and dropped to $33.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TFC points out that the company has recorded -22.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.17M shares, TFC reached to a volume of 12615981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $50.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $45, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.90.

Trading performance analysis for TFC stock

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -25.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.08, while it was recorded at 33.78 for the last single week of trading, and 45.35 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $33,500 million, or 75.30% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,319,147, which is approximately 1.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,390,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in TFC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.08 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 1.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 743 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 61,832,907 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 54,653,066 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 865,926,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 982,412,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,716,587 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,607,857 shares during the same period.