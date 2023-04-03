Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] is 109.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.21%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Troika Media Group Inc. Reports Record Revenue of $187.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022.

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG”), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition group, today announced financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2022, a transition reporting period (“six month transition period”) as a result of the Company’s change in fiscal year to December 31 from June 30. TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable, performance-driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes.

Over the last 12 months, TRKA stock dropped by -77.33%. The one-year Troika Media Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.0. The average equity rating for TRKA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $92.15 million, with 344.31 million shares outstanding and 308.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.96M shares, TRKA stock reached a trading volume of 52858585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRKA shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRKA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRKA in the course of the last twelve months was 307.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TRKA Stock Performance Analysis:

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.21. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -54.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2680, while it was recorded at 0.2462 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4002 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Troika Media Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.24.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -29.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 913.72. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 872.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$186,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.00% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,672,640, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 2,037,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in TRKA stocks shares; and SG3 MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.41 million in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Troika Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 7,277,259 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,997,413 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 568,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,843,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,804,513 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 415,087 shares during the same period.