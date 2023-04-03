Toro Corp. [TORO] Stock trading around $2.69 per share: What’s Next?

Toro Corp. [NASDAQ: TORO] gained 13.50% on the last trading session, reaching $2.69 price per share at the time.

Toro Corp. represents 9.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.41 million with the latest information. TORO stock price has been found in the range of $2.50 to $3.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, TORO reached a trading volume of 10334299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toro Corp. [TORO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toro Corp. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TORO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TORO in the course of the last twelve months was 0.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.30.

Trading performance analysis for TORO stock

Toro Corp. [TORO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.82.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.33. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading.

Toro Corp. [TORO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toro Corp. [TORO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.23 and a Gross Margin at +47.87. Toro Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.62.

Return on Total Capital for TORO is now 35.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toro Corp. [TORO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TORO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Toro Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toro Corp. [TORO]

17 institutional holders increased their position in Toro Corp. [NASDAQ:TORO] by around 55,568 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 12,202 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 103,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TORO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,779 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,226 shares during the same period.