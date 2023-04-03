The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Revenue clocked in at $43.00 billion, down -2.48% YTD: What’s Next?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] gained 0.29% or 0.18 points to close at $62.03 with a heavy trading volume of 14437712 shares. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola® Ready-to-Drink Launches in the U.S.

Jack Daniel’s will today debut the iconic Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola cocktail as a ready-to-drink (RTD), pre-mixed cocktail option for the first time in the United States.

Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD is inspired by one of the most popular “bar-calls” – a cocktail ordered with specific brand names – in the world. This pre-mixed cocktail with two of the largest household brand names in the U.S. first hit shelves last fall in Mexico and will continue to expand to other global markets throughout 2023.

It opened the trading session at $62.06, the shares rose to $62.25 and dropped to $61.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KO points out that the company has recorded 9.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -14.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.90M shares, KO reached to a volume of 14437712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $68.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $70 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $70, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on KO stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 62 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 139.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for KO stock

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.24, while it was recorded at 61.70 for the last single week of trading, and 61.05 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.90 and a Gross Margin at +57.91. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 17.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.44. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] managed to generate an average of $115,661 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 6.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $189,115 million, or 71.50% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 368,192,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.84 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.29 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 2.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 1,480 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 115,123,004 shares. Additionally, 1,163 investors decreased positions by around 82,007,775 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 2,851,641,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,048,772,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 282 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,590,096 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 6,233,145 shares during the same period.