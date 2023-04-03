Susquehanna lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $10.15 on 03/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.06, while the highest price level was $10.345. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Holland America Line Adds Boston, Bermuda and Longer Itineraries for 2024-2025 Caribbean Season.

New cruises include a spectacular 21-day roundtrip from Boston; private island Half Moon Cay remains centerpiece of Caribbean sailings.

Holland America Line’s 2024-2025 Caribbean season opens for booking today, and the premium cruise line is continuing its trend of longer, more immersive cruise itineraries with the introduction of three new voyages that are 14 and 21 days. Also new for this season is adding Boston, Massachusetts, as a Caribbean departure port — in addition to Fort Lauderdale, Florida — and the return of calls at Bermuda.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.93 percent and weekly performance of 9.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.09M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 37206970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $13, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 13 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.97. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.52, while it was recorded at 9.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.56 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,988 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,933,967, which is approximately 2.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,241,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $621.6 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $515.93 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 83,066,479 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 49,604,243 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 457,247,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,918,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,293,097 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 15,293,366 shares during the same period.