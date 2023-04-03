Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Stock trading around $20.15 per share: What’s Next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price surged by 6.90 percent to reach at $1.3.

The one-year RUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.59. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $40.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $35, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -14.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.99 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.88, while it was recorded at 18.61 for the last single week of trading, and 26.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,827 million, or 92.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,011,629, which is approximately -0.235% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,897,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.79 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $246.13 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

242 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 18,440,755 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 13,290,651 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 158,212,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,943,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,302,473 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,922,721 shares during the same period.