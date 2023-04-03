Societe Generale lifts Oracle Corporation [ORCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] gained 2.66% on the last trading session, reaching $92.92 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Oracle Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems.

Oracle positioned as highest in “Ability to Execute” and furthest on “Completeness of Vision”.

Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS) for Oracle Fusion Cloud Transportation Management. Of the 15 companies evaluated, Oracle was positioned highest on the “Ability to Execute” and furthest right on the “Completeness of Vision” axes. Gartner has recognized Oracle as a Leader in Transportation Management Systems for the 2006, 2008, 2009 – 2012, and 2014 – 2023 reports. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Oracle Corporation represents 2.70 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $244.36 billion with the latest information. ORCL stock price has been found in the range of $90.41 to $93.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 10468673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $96.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ORCL stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 85 to 104.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 63.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.45 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.96, while it was recorded at 90.81 for the last single week of trading, and 78.33 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 19.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $46,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 9.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $106,627 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 138,247,505, which is approximately 1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,512,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.73 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.67 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,047 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 82,296,970 shares. Additionally, 1,009 investors decreased positions by around 54,113,069 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 1,011,100,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,147,510,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 292 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,249,478 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 7,724,928 shares during the same period.